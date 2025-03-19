Israel has renewed bombarding shattering the Gaza ceasefire, which lasted just under two months. The relentless bombardments by Israel, which commenced in 2023, have left an indelible mark on the children of Gaza, rendering them profoundly traumatized if they were fortunate enough to survive the incessant airstrikes. The psychological toll is so severe that it has begun to manifest physically, with doctors noting that many of these young survivors are now experiencing severe hair loss.

A CNN report said doctors say eight-year-old Sama Tubail lost nearly all of her hair due to the trauma she has endured since Israel’s military offensive in Gaza began in 2023.

UN has earlier in its reports have said that all of Gaza’s 1.2 million children need psychological support.

What did UN say About Children in Gaza? “A generation has been traumatized,” Tom Fletcher, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, poignantly described the situation for Palestinain children in Gaza.

Fletcher pointed to the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) finding that 1 million Gazan children need mental health and psychosocial support for depression, anxiety and suicidal thoughts.

“Children have been killed, starved and frozen to death,” he said, adding, “Some died before their first breath — perishing with their mothers in childbirth.”

According to organisation Save The Children, lack of food and clean water in Gaza is also creating a catastrophic hunger crisis, with nearly every Palestinian child at risk of famine.

As of recent reports, at least 17,000 children have been killed, and the region has become a "graveyard" for thousands of young lives.

Earlier this year, Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) released a report today, titled “Generation Wiped Out: Gaza’s Children in the Crosshairs of Genocide”, highlighting the systematic and deliberate crime of genocide committed by Israel against children in the Gaza Strip.

“The Israeli occupation forces (IOF) attacks have deliberately targeted children by striking residential areas and shelters, rendering children the majority of fatalities", said Lawyer Raji Sourani, Director of PCHR.

What is Happening in Gaza Today? Israel renewed heavy bombardment in Gaza, violating the fragile ceasefire. According to reports, Netanyahu's forces killed 183 children in the past 36 hours.

Gaza’s Health Ministry says an Israeli attack on a UN site in Deir el-Balah has killed one foreign worker and severely injured five others. Israel’s military has denied responsibility.

Deadly Israeli attacks have continued elsewhere in Gaza, including in Nuseirat and Gaza City. At least 29 people have been killed today, reports Al Jazeera. At least 436 Palestinians, including 183 children, have been killed since Israel resumed the bombardment of Gaza in the early hours on Tuesday, according to Gaza’s Health Ministry.

The EU’s foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas, says she has relayed to Israel that the situation in Gaza is “unacceptable”.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu says the new bombardment is “only the beginning” and that all negotiations for the shattered Gaza ceasefire, which lasted just under two months, will now take place “under fire”.

Protesters clash with police officers, during a rally, against the Israeli government and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and demanding the release of all hostages from Gaza, near the Netanyahu's residence in Jerusalem, March 19, 2025.

Thousands of Israelis protesting the resumption of the war are marching towards PM Netanyahu’s residence in Jerusalem, reports The Times of Israel. The country’s opposition leader, Yair Lapid, urged more of the public to take to the streets.