Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Bezos invited by Bernie Sanders to hearing on income, inequality

Bezos invited by Bernie Sanders to hearing on income, inequality

File Photo: Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos
1 min read . 09:51 PM IST Bloomberg

Bernie Sanders plans the hearing for March 17. He also invited an Amazon worker at an Alabama fulfillment center where some employees are trying to form a union

Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, has been invited by Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders to appear before his panel for a hearing on income and wealth inequality.

Amazon.com Inc. founder Jeff Bezos, the world’s richest person, has been invited by Senate Budget Committee Chairman Bernie Sanders to appear before his panel for a hearing on income and wealth inequality.

Bezos has a net worth of $182.7 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, while many of Amazon’s workers earn so little they receive government subsidies for food and health care, putting the online giant in the company of other big employers like Walmart Inc. and McDonald’s Corp.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Senior TMC leaders summoned by CBI, ED in ponzi scam cases

1 min read . 09:37 PM IST

India, China hold in-depth talks to address remaining issues in eastern Ladakh

3 min read . 09:37 PM IST

Samyukta Kisan Morcha urges Bengal farmers not to vote for BJP

2 min read . 09:15 PM IST

Fire breaks out at garment factory in Delhi's Okhla

1 min read . 09:11 PM IST

Bezos has a net worth of $182.7 billion according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, while many of Amazon’s workers earn so little they receive government subsidies for food and health care, putting the online giant in the company of other big employers like Walmart Inc. and McDonald’s Corp.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Senior TMC leaders summoned by CBI, ED in ponzi scam cases

1 min read . 09:37 PM IST

India, China hold in-depth talks to address remaining issues in eastern Ladakh

3 min read . 09:37 PM IST

Samyukta Kisan Morcha urges Bengal farmers not to vote for BJP

2 min read . 09:15 PM IST

Fire breaks out at garment factory in Delhi's Okhla

1 min read . 09:11 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Amazon didn’t immediately reply to questions about Sanders’s invitation for Bezos to appear before Congress.

Sanders plans the hearing for March 17. He also invited an Amazon worker at an Alabama fulfillment center where some employees are trying to form a union.

The right of Amazon workers to unionize is getting some Republican support as well. Florida Senator Marco Rubio said in a USA Today opinion column that Amazon has “waged a war against working-class values."

“Uniquely malicious corporate behavior like Amazon’s justifies a more adversarial approach to labor relations," Rubio said. “It is no fault of Amazon’s workers if they feel the only option available to protect themselves against bad faith is to form a union."

Rubio criticized the Seattle-based company for crushing small businesses and competition and for inadequate working conditions during a year of record profits amid pandemic-related shutdowns. He also took issue with what he described as the company’s left-leaning values imposed on workers and retailers.

Stuart Appelbaum, head of the retail worker union behind organizing efforts at the Amazon fulfillment center in Alabama, welcomed Rubio’s support and said the fight to support working people “should not be a partisan issue."

TRENDING STORIES See All

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.