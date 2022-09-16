'Bharat and America sabse achhe...,' Trump coins India-US relations slogan

Former US president Donald Trump has coined a new slogan in Hindi for US-India relations as part of his efforts to woo the influential Indian-American community before the mid-term elections in November. Trump's s logan is “Bharat and America sabse achhe dost". The former US President is seen rehearsing and saying in a video released by the Republican Hindu Coalition (RHC). The slogan in English means "India and the United States are best friends".

