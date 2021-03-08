Bhaskar Menon, music biz legend, dies at 86

In an interview with Mint Lounge in 2013, Menon said: “I was overwhelmed by the power of the compositions, combined with the dramatic strength of the work in ‘live’ performance—which I still am today more than four decades later! It was an experience that I can only compare to hearing for the first time my dear friend and mentor George Martin’s productions of The Beatles’ White Album and of Sgt Pepper."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}