Bhutan announces establishment of diplomatic relations with Germany

NEW DELHI: The tiny kingdom of Bhutan on Wednesday announced the establishment of full fledged diplomatic relations with Germany.

The agreement was signed between German Ambassador to India Walter J Lindner and Bhutan’s ambassador to India Major General Vetsop Namgyel. Pictures of the event were tweeted by Lindner’s official handle.

“Today Bhutan & Germany established official diplomatic relat'ns. Last Germany did so w/ another state was in 2011 (South Sudan) & Bhutan in 2013. Bhutan now has diplo relat'ns w/ 53 countries. Since 2000 our countries have consular relat'ns; Germany supports environment, culture & development projects," said a Twitter post accompanying some of the pictures.

Though Bhutan has diplomatic ties with more than 50 countries, it has only three resident missions in Thimphu – that of India, Bangladesh and Kuwait. Its mission in New Delhi interacts with many of the 50 countries with which it has diplomatic ties.

Germany establishing diplomatic ties with Bhutan comes against the backdrop of relentless efforts by China to opens similar ties with it. New Delhi has been seen as wary of any such move given that China is a strategic rival and India has special ties including extremely close security relations with Bhutan.

