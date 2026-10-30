Bhutan Glacial Lake Burst triggers flood alert in Bengal, Assam: All you need to know

On Thursday evening, a sudden glacial lake outburst flood occurred at Shintaphu Lake, situated at the source of the Mo Chhu River in Bhutan's high-altitude Gasa district.

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Updated30 Oct 2026, 08:57 AM IST
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Shintaphu Lake is officially classified as one of Bhutan's 17 potentially dangerous glacial lakes.
Shintaphu Lake is officially classified as one of Bhutan's 17 potentially dangerous glacial lakes.(X)

A glacial lake outburst flood (GLOF) reported in northwestern Bhutan has triggered emergency flash-flood warnings across the border in the Indian states of West Bengal and Assam.

According to an NDTV report, prompt evacuations prevented casualties, but disaster management agencies are on high alert along the transboundary Himalayan river systems.

Here's all you need to know about it:

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What happened?

  • On Thursday evening, a sudden glacial lake outburst flood occurred at Shintaphu Lake, situated at the source of the Mo Chhu River in Bhutan's high-altitude Gasa district.
  • The sudden breach sent a massive surge of floodwater and debris hurtling down the Mo Chhu River basin.
  • Shintaphu Lake is officially classified as one of Bhutan's 17 potentially dangerous glacial lakes.
  • By Friday morning, the surging floodwater had crossed Srigang in Kabesa Gewog, located approximately eight kilometres downstream from the historic Punakha Dzong.

Impact and damage in Bhutan

  • The sudden surge completely destroyed the facilities at Gasa Tshachu, a famous natural hot spring located on the banks of the Mo Chhu River. Gasa Tshachu was previously washed away by a similar flash flood on 26 August 2021.
  • Thanks to early warning systems and prompt action, the area surrounding the hot springs was evacuated beforehand, resulting in no reported loss of life.
  • A Solar Irrigation Lifting System in Punakha—installed earlier this year to resolve local agricultural water shortages—was partially damaged and has stopped functioning.
  • Flood debris has covered sections of the Punakha-Gasa Highway, particularly in the Dzomlingthang area, disrupting local transit.

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Transboundary alerts in India

As the Mo Chhu flows southward out of Bhutan, it joins the Pho Chhu to form the Punatsangchhu, which eventually enters India as the Sankosh River before emptying into the Brahmaputra.

Bhutan immediately alerted Indian authorities about the approaching surge, prompting high alerts in districts bordering the Himalayan nation.

Authorities in Assam's Dhubri district are closely monitoring water levels, according to an NDTV report.

Meanwhile, flash flood alerts have been sounded in West Bengal's Darjeeling hills, Alipurduar, and Jalpaiguri districts. In Cooch Behar, the administration has issued specific warnings to residents living along the banks of the Sankosh River.

Urging calm, Amit Kumar Shaw, Superintendent of Police (SP) for the Alipurduar Police District, said: “My appeal to everyone is that there is no need to panic in any way. We are in alert mode, the administration is fully prompt, and all agencies are actively working, so there is no issue. We hope that within two to three hours, we will reach a resolution and address whatever trouble the public is facing.”

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What is a Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF)?

A glacial lake outburst flood is the sudden, catastrophic release of a massive volume of water that has pooled in a former glacier bed. As glaciers retreat or thin—a naturally occurring process severely accelerated by human-caused climate change—meltwater forms large, precarious lakes held back only by natural dams of loose rock, ice, and moraine.

When these fragile natural dams fail—triggered by heavy rainfall, landslides, avalanches, earthquakes, or rapid glacial melt—millions of cubic metres of water are violently released downstream, resulting in devastating flash floods that can wipe out infrastructure and communities miles from the source.

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