Bhutan holds final round of elections for fourth government, economic growth key issue
Bhutan began the final round of national parliamentary elections focused on economic growth and the country's Gross National Happiness index.
Bhutan began the final round of national parliamentary elections on Tuesday that will form the Himalayan kingdom's fourth government since democracy was established 15 years ago. In Bhutan, economic growth remained the key issue.
