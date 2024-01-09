Bhutan began the final round of national parliamentary elections on Tuesday that will form the Himalayan kingdom's fourth government since democracy was established 15 years ago. In Bhutan, economic growth remained the key issue. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The country is well-known for its Gross National Happiness (GNH) index, an economic indicator that accounts for aspects of leisure and mental health that are not included in measures of GDP, Reuters reported.

Nestled between China and India, the majority-Buddhist nation ushered in democracy with the first free vote in 2008, two years after former king Jigme Singye Wangchuck abdicated in favor of his Oxford-educated son Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck.

“Voting started at 8 am (0200 GMT) and will close at 4 pm. Results are expected by Wednesday," said the Election Commission of Bhutan.

The country of fewer than 800,000 people, roughly the size of Switzerland, has deep economic and trade relations with its southern neighbor India, its biggest donor and economic partner.

It has no formal diplomatic relations with China but is in talks with Beijing to resolve border disputes - negotiations closely watched by India, which has its border dispute with China. However, the border issue has not been a subject of debate during campaigning.

Nearly half a million voters are eligible to choose 47 members of parliament or the National Assembly from among 94 candidates fielded by two political parties – Bhutan Tendrel Party (BTP) and People’s Democratic Party (PDP), which won the primary round in November.

"The most important thing the Bhutanese people need is economic growth and the growth of their own," said Karma, 49, a voter from Punakha, near Thimphu. “Many people are unemployed and even those who have jobs get a salary that is not enough to support the growth of their family."

Both parties have similar election manifestos, in which they have vowed to boost the $3 billion economy. The country relies heavily on aid and tourism, which has failed to recover despite the scenic nation lifting pandemic restrictions in September 2022.

Both the BTP and PDP parties pledge to promote investment and boost foreign exchange reserves, which according to the central bank stood at $464.66 million at the end of October, compared with $759.16 million a year ago.

(With Reuters inputs)

