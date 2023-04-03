Bhutan king on 3-day visit to India amid Thimphu-Beijing border talks

“Bhutan and China have been having their border negotiations for nearly four decades now. The writing in the wall has always been clear - Bhutan is keen on closing its border disputes. But none of these developments will take place without India being aware of them, or without Indian sensitivities being taken into consideration. The controversy on Bhutan and China striking a deal behind India’s back seems like an exaggeration, in my opinion," says Aditya Gowdara Shivamurthy, Junior Fellow at the Observer Research Foundation, a think-tank.

