Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay on Saturday said a "big thank you" to his Indian counterpart Prime Minister Narendra Modi for visiting Bhutan "despite his busy schedule".

Tobgay said that it must be "Modi Ka Guarantee" phenomenon that PM Modi was able to fulfil his promise of visit, regardless of his busy schedule and the unpleasantly cold weather.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Tobgay wrote: "A big thank you to my brother, PM @narendramodi Ji, for visiting us. Neither his busy schedule nor inclement weather could prevent him from fulfilling his promise to visit us. This must be the #ModiKaGuarantee phenomenon!"

Bhutan PM's remarks came after PM Modi concluded his ‘fruitful’ two-day visit on Saturday.

During the visit, PM Modi was conferred with Bhutan's highest award ‘Order of the Druk Gyalpo’ on Friday. He became the first foreign Head of the Government to receive the honour.

PM Modi has assured the Himalayan nation of India's "firm support" in its quest for development and agreed to provide ₹10,000 crore to Bhutan over next five years.

In a special gesture, the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck as well as PM Tobgay were present at the Paro International Airport to see off PM Modi.

"I am honoured by the special gesture by His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck of coming to the airport as I leave for Delhi," PM Modi posted on X.

Before returning, PM Modi inaugurated Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck Mother and Child Hospital along with PM Tobgay.

Tobgay expressed his gratitude towards the Indian government for fully funding the construction of the state-of-the-art hospital.

The two leaders agreed that the India-Bhutan energy partnership has the potential to benefit both countries by enhancing energy security, strengthening their economies, generating employment, enhancing export earnings, and contributing to the further development of industrial and financial capacities.

(With agency inputs)

