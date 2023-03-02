Home / News / World /  Bhutan reports outbreak of African swine fever in pigs, villages near India affected
Bhutan reports outbreak of African swine fever in pigs, villages near India affected

1 min read . Updated: 02 Mar 2023, 08:08 PM IST Livemint
The reports claim that, the disease wiped around half of China's herd in 2019 and still causes outbreaks in the country (Bloomberg)Premium
  • The World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) citied Bhutan health authorities and informed that the outbreak killed 6 pigs in a herd of 58 in a village in the Dagana district

An outbreak of African swine fever in pigs is reported from a Bhutanese village near the border with India. The World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) on Thursday cited Bhutan health authorities and informed that the outbreak killed 6 pigs in a herd of 58 in a village in the Dagana district.

Notably, the disease is not dangerous for humans but is fatal for pigs. The reports claim that the disease wiped out around half of China's herd in 2019 and still causes outbreaks in the country.

The cases in Bhutan came after Poland reported African swine fever cases in wild boars. “The deadly hog disease has been spreading in eastern Europe with outbreaks found in the Czech Republic, Hungary, Latvia, Moldova, North Macedonia and Romania," WOAH said in a separate report on the disease.

African Swine Fever (ASF) is a highly contagious viral disease that affects domestic and wild pigs. The virus is part of the Asfarviridae family, and it can cause high fever, loss of appetite, hemorrhages in the skin and internal organs, and death in infected animals. ASF is not contagious to humans and poses no direct threat to human health.

ASF is endemic in sub-Saharan Africa, and the virus has spread to other parts of the world, including Asia, Europe, and recently, the Americas. The disease can be transmitted through direct contact with infected animals, ingestion of contaminated food or water, or through fomites, such as clothing or equipment.

