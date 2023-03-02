Bhutan reports outbreak of African swine fever in pigs, villages near India affected
- The World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) citied Bhutan health authorities and informed that the outbreak killed 6 pigs in a herd of 58 in a village in the Dagana district
An outbreak of African swine fever in pigs is reported from a Bhutanese village near the border with India. The World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) on Thursday cited Bhutan health authorities and informed that the outbreak killed 6 pigs in a herd of 58 in a village in the Dagana district.
