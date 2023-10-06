‘Biased, political’: Iran condemns Nobel Peace Prize to jailed Iranian activist Narges Mohammadi
Soon after the announcement of Nobel Peace Prize award to Iranian rights activist Narges Mohammadi, Iran government quick to condemn the move and called it ‘biased and politically motivated’.
After the announcement of Nobel Peace Prize to Iranian rights activist Narges Mohammadi, Iranian government, on Friday, criticised. The government called it a ‘biased and political’ action by the Nobel committee.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message