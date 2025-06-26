‘Bibi and I just went through HELL together’: Donald Trump urges exoneration of Netanyahu in corruption trial

U.S. President Donald Trump reacted to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's ongoing corruption trial on Wednesday, calling for the exoneration of Israel's “Great War Time Prime Minister” in light of the conflict with Iran.

The US president, who himself faced an array of criminal charges and convictions that he argued were politically motivated, said he had "just learned that Bibi" -- a nickname for Netanyahu -- “has been summoned to Court on Monday.”

“Such a WITCH HUNT, for a man who has given so much, is unthinkable to me,” Trump wrote in a long post on his Truth Social platform.

"Bibi and I just went through HELL together, fighting a very tough and brilliant longtime enemy of Israel, Iran, and Bibi could not have been better, sharper, or stronger in his LOVE for the incredible Holy Land," Trump said.

US President Donald Trump's post on Truth Social.

“Bibi Netanyahu's trial should be CANCELLED, IMMEDIATELY, or a Pardon given to a Great Hero,” Trump urged.

Trump's praise for Netanyahu comes a day after the US President unleashed an expletive-filled tirade against Israel for seemingly gearing up to strike Iran, despite a ceasefire having been declared the night before, AFP reported.

In a rare and public show of frustration, Trump appeared to be pressuring his Israeli ally in real time to stand down and halt the launch of warplanes.

Moments later he said Israeli planes would “turn around and head home.”

Netanyahu's trial Netanyahu's trial has been delayed many times since it began in May 2020, with the Israeli leader requesting postponements due to the war in Gaza and later conflict in Lebanon.

In a first case, Netanyahu and his wife, Sara, are accused of accepting more than $260,000 worth of luxury goods such as cigars, jewellery and champagne from billionaires in exchange for political favours.

Two other cases allege that Netanyahu attempted to negotiate more favourable coverage in two Israeli media outlets.

Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing.

Before the agreement of a ceasefire on Tuesday, Israel had pounded Iranian nuclear and military sites over the course of 12 days of war, while Iran launched waves of missiles at its regional arch foe in their deadliest-ever confrontation.

The United States joined the fray in support of its ally, hitting two nuclear facilities with massive bunker-buster bombs over the weekend, while guided missiles from a submarine struck a third.

