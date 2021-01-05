Subscribe
Biden administration could unsettle banks in more than one way
US Federal Reserve.

Biden administration could unsettle banks in more than one way

2 min read . 01:50 PM IST Telis Demos , The Wall Street Journal

  • Percolating policy ideas like postal banking and digital wallets via the Fed give a hint of how Washington could reshape the banking business in the years to come

Historically, investors in banks would be worried about stepped-up financial regulation from a new Democratic administration. This time around, however, a bigger long-term worry might be government efforts that could disrupt banking itself.

There are a handful of measures either working their way through agencies or being discussed in Democratic policy circles aimed at broadening access to financial services, which could force traditional banks to compete more—either with the government, technology upstarts, or both in combination.

