Biden administration could unsettle banks in more than one way

Historically, investors in banks would be worried about stepped-up financial regulation from a new Democratic administration. This time around, however, a bigger long-term worry might be government efforts that could disrupt banking itself.
There are a handful of measures either working their way through agencies or being discussed in Democratic policy circles aimed at broadening access to financial services, which could force traditional banks to compete more—either with the government, technology upstarts, or both in combination.
3 min read . 03:04 PM IST
2 min read . 02:59 PM IST
1 min read . 02:57 PM IST
1 min read . 02:43 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading,
Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal