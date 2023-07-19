Biden administration halts Wuhan Institute of Virology’s access to federal funding over Covid stonewalling: Report3 min read 19 Jul 2023, 03:26 PM IST
The Biden administration has suspended the Wuhan Institute of Virology's access to federal funding due to its failure to provide safety and security documents. The Department of Health and Human Services has also indicated that it is seeking to permanently cut off funding to the lab.
The Biden administration has halted the Wuhan Institute of Virology’s access to federal funding after the lab failed to provide documents about safety and security measures, according to a memo obtained by Bloomberg News.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×