Biden administration officials put together $3 trillion economic plan

Mr. Biden and his advisers must also decide how much of their proposal to finance with more borrowing that would add to the federal debt, which has risen nearly 25% over the past year to $21.8 trillion. The president has said he intends to pay for new permanent spending programs. However, his advisers have also argued that investments that boost the economy’s long-term growth potential may be worth financing through more deficits, especially with interest rates expected to remain near historic lows.