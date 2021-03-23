Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Biden administration officials put together $3 trillion economic plan

Biden administration officials put together $3 trillion economic plan

US President Joe Biden
5 min read . 11:03 PM IST Ken Thomas,Andrew Duehren, The Wall Street Journal

President is expected to be briefed on the details of the multipart package this week

Administration officials are crafting a plan for a multipart infrastructure and economic package that could cost as much as $3 trillion and fulfill key elements of President Biden’s campaign agenda, according to people involved in the discussions.

The first proposal would center on roads, bridges and other infrastructure projects and include many of the climate-change initiatives Mr. Biden outlined in the “Build Back Better" plan he released during the 2020 campaign.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in
MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Joe Biden calls for tighter gun control measures after Colorado shooting

2 min read . 10:58 PM IST

Powell expects inflation to bump up but it won’t get out of hand

2 min read . 10:53 PM IST

Glad to discuss inclusion of petrol, diesel in GST: Nirmala Sitharaman

1 min read . 10:46 PM IST

Lok Sabha passes National Bank For Financing Infra & Development Bill

1 min read . 10:43 PM IST

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.