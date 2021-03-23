Biden administration officials put together $3 trillion economic plan
President is expected to be briefed on the details of the multipart package this week
Administration officials are crafting a plan for a multipart infrastructure and economic package that could cost as much as $3 trillion and fulfill key elements of President Biden’s campaign agenda, according to people involved in the discussions.
The first proposal would center on roads, bridges and other infrastructure projects and include many of the climate-change initiatives Mr. Biden outlined in the “Build Back Better" plan he released during the 2020 campaign.
