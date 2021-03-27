Subscribe
Home >News >World >Biden administration plans localized approach to promote Covid-19 vaccine

Biden administration plans localized approach to promote Covid-19 vaccine

U.S. President Joe Biden speaks during a news conference
4 min read . 05:27 PM IST Sabrina Siddiqui, The Wall Street Journal

The administration decided working with trusted groups would fight skepticism better than national ads

WASHINGTON: The Biden administration’s new campaign promoting Covid-19 vaccination will emphasize working with community groups and others to target specific populations that are skeptical of the vaccine, senior administration officials said.

Much of the overall messaging budget will be spent on such localized outreach, with a lesser portion to be spent on ads for television, digital, print and radio. The White House didn’t provide a total budget for the campaign, but officials said it would largely be funded by money from the $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package that became law this month and will be made available beginning in April.

