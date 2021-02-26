Biden administration reopens facility for migrant children: What to know

Biden administration reopens facility for migrant children: What to know7 min read . 02:04 PM IST
- Texas facility is intended to house increasing numbers of unaccompanied children arriving at southern border
The Biden administration reopened an emergency shelter in Carrizo Springs, Texas, on Monday to house unaccompanied immigrant children who seek asylum. The administration is seeing increasing numbers of children at the southern border, raising the prospect of a new humanitarian crisis.
Here are questions and answers about why children are crossing the border alone, and what happens to them in government custody.
