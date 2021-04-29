Subscribe
Home >News >World >Biden administration seeks ban on menthol cigarettes

Biden administration seeks ban on menthol cigarettes

Premium
File photo shows packs of menthol cigarettes at a store in San Francisco.
5 min read . 11:05 PM IST JENNIFER MALONEY, The Wall Street Journal

  • Tobacco industry indicates court fight is possible over move, which would take years to implement

The Biden administration intends to pursue a ban on menthol cigarettes, a policy move that could sweep from the market more than a third of all cigarettes sold in the U.S.

The proposal, announced Thursday by the Food and Drug Administration, stems from the agency’s finding in 2013 that menthols are harder to quit than regular cigarettes and likely pose a greater health risk. The agency also found that menthols are likely associated with increased smoking initiation by young people because the cooling properties of menthol mask the harshness of cigarette smoke.

