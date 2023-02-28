Biden administration urges Congress to renew spy law
- Officials say controversial surveillance power once used chiefly to stymie terrorists is vital to combating hackers and rivals like China.
WASHINGTON—Top Biden administration officials urged Congress to renew an expiring surveillance law they say is vital to addressing a range of national security threats, launching what is expected to be a difficult campaign to persuade lawmakers to not curtail spying powers.
