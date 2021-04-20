Biden administration weighs curbing nicotine in cigarettes
Policy may be paired with proposal to ban menthols; FDA to decide whether to pursue menthol ban by 29 Apr
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Policy may be paired with proposal to ban menthols; FDA to decide whether to pursue menthol ban by 29 Apr
The Biden administration is considering requiring tobacco companies to lower the nicotine in all cigarettes sold in the US to levels at which they are no longer addictive, according to people familiar with the matter.
Administration officials are considering the policy as they approach a deadline for declaring the administration’s intentions on another tobacco question: whether or not to ban menthol cigarettes.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.