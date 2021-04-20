Subscribe
Home >News >World >Biden administration weighs curbing nicotine in cigarettes

Biden administration weighs curbing nicotine in cigarettes

The policy under consideration would lower the chemical in cigarettes to non-addictive or minimally addictive levels.
4 min read . 09:55 PM IST Jennifer Maloney( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal )

Policy may be paired with proposal to ban menthols; FDA to decide whether to pursue menthol ban by 29 Apr

The Biden administration is considering requiring tobacco companies to lower the nicotine in all cigarettes sold in the US to levels at which they are no longer addictive, according to people familiar with the matter.

Administration officials are considering the policy as they approach a deadline for declaring the administration’s intentions on another tobacco question: whether or not to ban menthol cigarettes.

