Biden administration won’t pursue fixed time limits on student visas

The Department of Homeland Security has withdrawn a proposed rule that would have attached fixed time limits to certain student visas, continuing the Biden administration’s push to reverse a range of immigration-related policies instituted or recommended by its predecessor.

In September, the Trump administration proposed adding a fixed end-date to student visas when they are issued, which would have been a departure from the earlier practice of allowing the visas to remain valid as long as the international student is enrolled in school.

Under the 2020 plan, most visas would expire after four years, even if the student needed more time to complete a degree; students born in several dozen countries in the Middle East, Asia and Africa would be limited to two-year terms. Last year, more than 1.1 million students were in the U.S. on F visas, one of the categories that would have been affected by the proposed rule.

The Department of Homeland Security detailed its withdrawal of the proposal in the Federal Register on Tuesday. The agency said it received roughly 32,000 comments in the month after the rule was recommended, and more than 99% of those expressed opposition to the plan.

The commenters said the proposed rule was discriminatory and would put an unnecessary and costly burden on students and others affected by the time limits, as they would need to apply for extensions, the government said.

In February, President Biden issued an executive order instructing Homeland Security to review elements of the system that might block access to immigration benefits. The agency said Tuesday it is concerned that the Trump administration’s proposed changes would “unnecessarily impede access to immigration benefits."

The proposed time limits could have had a significant impact on students who wanted to stay in the U.S. for graduate school, as well as those just trying to complete their undergraduate degrees. Among international students who started full-time bachelor’s degree programs in 2012, 51.9% graduated within four years, federal data show, and 71.5% did within six years. Both those figures are higher than the overall four- and six-year U.S. graduation rates of 43.7% and 62.4%.

Miriam Feldblum, executive director of the Presidents’ Alliance on Higher Education and Immigration, called the withdrawal “a crucial policy step to help revitalize international student mobility." The group, which represents university officials who support open immigration policies, said last September that the proposed rule adding time limits was misguided and would harm both international students and the schools trying to enroll them.

When it proposed the time limits last year, the Trump administration cited a need to protect American interests and clamp down on abuses of the immigration system. To illustrate misuse of the visa program, it gave as an example one student who has remained in the U.S. on a student visa since 1991 to attend a dance school.

“This is a big mistake," Jessica Vaughan, director of policy studies at the Center for Immigration Studies, which supports stricter limits on immigration, said of the withdrawal. “It makes it much more difficult to enforce the law against overstayers," she said, since it is harder to determine who has remained in the country after leaving the program to which their visa was tied.

The Department of Homeland Security said in Tuesday’s Federal Register posting that it supports the goal of protecting the integrity of the visa programs and could consider other rules to achieve that.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text)

