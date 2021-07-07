Biden administration won’t pursue fixed time limits on student visas

The proposed time limits could have had a significant impact on students who wanted to stay in the U.S. for graduate school, as well as those just trying to complete their undergraduate degrees. Among international students who started full-time bachelor’s degree programs in 2012, 51.9% graduated within four years, federal data show, and 71.5% did within six years. Both those figures are higher than the overall four- and six-year U.S. graduation rates of 43.7% and 62.4%.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}