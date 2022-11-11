Biden and Xi to meet amid tensions over Taiwan, Russia-Ukraine

This will be the first in-person meeting between the two leaders since Joe Biden took office in January 2021 and the recent re-election of Chinese President Xi Jinping for the third time. The leaders will meet to “discuss efforts to maintain and deepen lines of communication between" the two countries and to "responsibly manage competition and work together where our interests align, especially on transnational challenges that affect the international community," White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.