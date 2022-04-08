Biden applauds UN vote to suspend Russia from Human Rights Council

Biden applauds UN vote to suspend Russia from Human Rights Council1 min read . 05:44 AM IST
The UN General Assembly suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council in a 93-24 vote
US President Joe Biden has applauded the General Assembly of the United Nations' vote to suspend Russia from the Human Rights Council (HRC) in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
The UN General Assembly suspended Russia from the Human Rights Council in a 93-24 vote, with 58 countries abstaining.
Biden said the vote marks a meaningful step by the international community further demonstrating how President Vladimir Putin has made Russia an "international pariah."
"I applaud the overwhelming vote today in the General Assembly of the United Nations to kick Russia off the UN Human Rights Council. This is a meaningful step by the international community further demonstrating how Putin's war has made Russia an international pariah," the US President said in a statement.
"Russia has no place on the Human Rights Council. After today's historic vote, Russia will not be able to participate in the Council's work or spread its disinformation there as the Council's Commission of Inquiry investigates Russia's violations and abuses of human rights in Ukraine," he added.
On February 24, Russia launched a "military operation" in Ukraine has resulted in dozens of heavy-duty sanctions from the West.
The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only. However, Ukraine has accused Russia of killing civilians and committing crimes against humanity.
