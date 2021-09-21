Biden at UNGA says US starting 'era of relentless diplomacy' after Afghanistan

US President Joe Biden delivered his first address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

Biden opened by addressing the challenge and loss facing the world from COVID-19 and he appealed to delegates to address climate change.

“In this time of great pain and extraordinary possibilities, we have lost so much..., lost more than 4.5 million people from every nation. Each death is an individual heartbreak, but our grief is a reminder of common humanity and to act together," he said.

During the speech, the US president also said that the country is starting an 'era of relentless diplomacy' after Afghanistan, adding that US military power must be 'tool of last resort.'

Moreover, amid growing China tensions, Biden tells UN that US is 'not seeking a new Cold War.'

Biden is delivering the speech at a difficult time in his still new presidency after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and a new deal with Australia and the United Kingdom that has angered France, one of America’s oldest European allies.

Biden told delegates he will outline how the U.S. intends to work with partners and allies to help lead the world toward a more prosperous future for all people.

“To deliver for our own people, we must also engage deeply with the rest of the world." he said.

The president also renewed offer to 'return to full' nuclear deal 'if Iran does the same.'

He also added that his country would "double" its contribution to climate finance.

"This will make the United States a leader in public climate finance," Biden told world leaders in New York, saying he would work with Congress to achieve the goal.

Morrison, Johnson Meetings

Biden will meet with the prime ministers of Australia and the U.K., Scott Morrison and Boris Johnson, later Tuesday. He and French President Emmanuel Macron, who is not attending the General Assembly, are expected to talk by phone within days.

The president declared in his speech that the U.S. is “not seeking a new Cold War" with any country, without mentioning China directly. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warned in a Bloomberg News interview last week that the two nations risked another Cold War if they didn’t improve their relationship.

“The United States is ready to work with any nation that steps up," Biden said, and that pursues “peaceful resolution to shared challenges even if we have intense disagreements in other areas."

Biden again defended his Afghanistan withdrawal, and said the U.S. “will continue to defend ourselves, our allies and our interests against attack, including terrorist threats.

“But the mission must be clear and achievable," he added, and “U.S. military power must be our tool of last resort, not our first."

Droughts, Floods

The president warned that the world will face further pandemics, and that without action on pollution, humanity will suffer “the merciless march of ever-worsening droughts and floods, more intense fires and hurricanes" and intensifying heat waves and sea level rise.

But it isn’t clear that the U.S.’s own financial pledges to international efforts against climate change will materialize.

Biden asked Congress to spend $2.5 billion on climate-related programs during fiscal year 2022. Another $1 billion or so is expected annually in renewable project financing by the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation.

Environmental, business and faith groups have asked Congress to provide $3.3 billion to the efforts in fiscal 2022 instead, warning last week that lagging climate finance contributions by the U.S. risk undercutting America’s influence in international negotiations over global warming.

Although the U.S. contributions fall short of those by the European Union and other countries, rich nations as a whole have made almost no progress toward their 2009 pledge to deliver $100 billion a year to help poor countries confront climate change, shift to clean energy and build resilience.

Meanwhile, President of the 76th session of the high-level UN General Assembly Abdulla Shahid said that fragility, conflict, COVID-19 and climate change are the challenges confronting the world today, warning the world leaders that they are at a “turning point" and can choose a path of isolationism and mutual destruction or forging together a sustainable and resilient path.

External Affairs Minister of India S Jaishankar has also participated in the high-level talk and will hold bilateral talks with his counterparts of Norway, Iraq and the UK.

