Biden authorises limited Ukrainian strikes inside Russia using US weapons
President Joe Biden has made a notable change in policy by authorizing Ukraine to conduct targeted strikes within Russian territory using American munitions, CNN reported. This decision followed rising tensions as Russian forces advance near Kharkiv, a city in northeastern Ukraine close to the Russian border, according to two US officials briefed on the matter.