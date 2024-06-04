Biden Bid to End Gaza War Falters as Israel and Hamas Push Back
Hamas has followed Israel in balking at President Joe Biden’s efforts to end their war in Gaza, with both sides saying their conflicting conditions for a permanent cease-fire must be met before they’ll even agree to pause fighting.
