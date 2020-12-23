Biden blames Trump for cyberattack, says it can't go unanswered

President-elect Joe Biden lashed out at Donald Trump over a major hack of U.S. government agencies and companies, saying the president isn’t taking it seriously enough and said such a huge cyberattack on the US government cannot go unanswered.

Russians have been unofficially blamed for the attack.

Biden has received intelligence briefings on key national security issues, says much remains unknown about the extent of the damage from the attack.

Biden blamed the Trump administration for having “failed to prioritize cybersecurity" during its four years in power. He also called on the president to clearly and publicly identify the culprit -- saying it’s widely believed to be Russia -- and take steps “to hold them to account."

“This assault happened on Donald Trump’s watch, when he wasn’t watching. Even if he does not take it seriously, I will," Biden reiterated.

The comments are Biden’s most extensive to date on the hack, which is said to have affected at least 200 organizations, including the Treasury and Commerce Departments.

Trump, however, last week accused the media of always hyping the Russia threat. "The Cyber Hack is far greater in the Fake News Media than in actuality," Trump tweeted. "I have been fully briefed and everything is well under control," he wrote.

"Russia, Russia, Russia is the priority chant when anything happens," he said, then suggesting China could be the perpetrator.

Responding to Trump's claim to the contrary, Biden said, "I see no evidence that it's under control. This president hasn't even identified who is responsible yet."

He warned he would retaliate once he become president on January 20. The cyberattack represents one of the most immediate challenges the new president will face upon taking office, along with the coronavirus pandemic.

"When I learn the extent of the damage and, in fact, who is formally responsible, they can be assured that we will respond, and probably respond in kind," he said.

Biden called the attack a "grave risk to our national security" and criticized Trump for de-emphasizing cybersecurity during his nearly four years in office.

The attack, he said, was "carefully planned and carefully orchestrated. It was carried out by using sophisticated cyber tools."

Devastating breach

According to US officials, the most devastating breach of US computer security in years affected at least the departments of State, Commerce, Treasury, Energy and Homeland Security, as well as the National Institutes of Health.

Analysts expect that other departments, including possibly key intelligence agencies, were also victims in the hack, and that it could take months or longer to assess the damage.

Meanwhile, on Monday, a senior lawmaker said, hackers broke into systems used by top US Treasury officials during a massive cyberattack on government agencies and may have stolen essential encryption keys.

Senator Ron Wyden, who sits on both the Senate Intelligence and Finance Committees, said after a closed-door briefing that the hack at the US Treasury Department "appears to be significant."

Dozens of email accounts were compromised, he said in a statement. "Additionally the hackers broke into systems in the Departmental Offices division of Treasury, home to the department's highest-ranking officials," said Wyden.

"Treasury still does not know all of the actions taken by hackers, or precisely what information was stolen."

So far officials have said the hackers broke into computers at the State Department, Commerce Department, Treasury, Homeland Security Department, and the National Institutes of Health.