Biden calls Saudi Prince plot against Khashoggi ‘outrageous’

At least for now, there is no indication that the U.S. plans to sanction the crown prince. That’s in keeping with a broader assessment that he’s destined to be the kingdom’s ruler for years to come and punishing him now would risk alienating a country that, for all its flaws, remains a crucial ally. “There will be an announcement on Monday as to what we are going to be doing with Saudi Arabia generally," Biden told reporters as he departed the White House Saturday for his home in Delaware. Still, any action that does not hold the crown prince directly accountable is likely to leave Democratic lawmakers dissatisfied.