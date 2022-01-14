Biden dealt setback on elections bill, filibuster

“The honest-to-God answer is I don’t know if we can get this done," Mr. Biden told reporters Thursday after a closed-door lunch with the Senate Democratic caucus. He said he still had hope for what the party had dubbed its top priority but added, “One thing for certain: Like every other major civil rights bill that came along, if we miss the first time, we can come back and try the second time."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}