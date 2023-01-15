Biden declares disaster as California takes another storm-pounding4 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2023, 03:43 PM IST
At least 19 people are known to have died from storm-related causes in the last three weeks
At least 19 people are known to have died from storm-related causes in the last three weeks
US President Joe Biden has declared a major disaster in California, as the latest in a succession of storm systems blew into the state, bringing heavy flooding to already waterlogged regions and threatening snowfalls of up to six feet (two meters).