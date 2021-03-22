Biden determined to tax rich after windfalls during the crisis

“2020 really did show him that there were so many of the fragilities across society" that need addressing, Heather Boushey, a member of the White House Council of Economic Advisers, said in an interview. Funding spending priorities given a shortfall in revenues from the 2017 Republican tax cuts “has really demanded the president sit down and think about both the enormous needs, and these questions we’re talking about as to how we tax," she said.

