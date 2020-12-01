Biden economics team’s views, in their own words

President-elect Joe Biden is introducing his economic-policy team this week, drawing on veterans of the Obama administration and progressive think tanks. Their past views on inequality, labor economics, education and budget deficits offer a guide to how they could shape the administration’s policies.

Cecilia Rouse

Cecilia Rouse, Mr. Biden’s nominee for chairwoman of the Council of Economic Advisers, is a Princeton University economist who leads the university’s public-policy school. She has focused her career on the economics of education, studying how schools have responded to voucher programs and how scholarships and financial aid affect students’ choices.

On theory versus practice:

“I have always been deeply committed to studying real-world problems with real-world implications, rather than abstract theory," she said during her 2009 confirmation hearing for a spot on the council.

On workplace flexibility:

“If firms today are failing to adopt flexible arrangements, encouraging supervisors at firms to re-evaluate their management practices in light of the evolving demands of workers can make both the firm and the workers better off," she said in 2010 in testimony about a CEA report. “Wider adoption of such policies and practices may well have benefits to more firms and workers, and for the U.S. economy as a whole."

Heather Boushey

Heather Boushey, a nominee for the CEA, is president and chief executive at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth, a left-leaning public-policy group focused on economic inequality.

On inequality:

In her 2019 book, “Unbound: How Economic Inequality Constricts Our Economy and What We Can Do About It," she wrote: “We may need to revisit fundamental constitutional questions—as the rounds of reforms during the Progressive and New Deal eras did in the twentieth century."

During testimony before Congress in 2019, Ms. Boushey said policy makers’ evaluations of the economy should go beyond metrics such as jobs numbers or gross domestic product to ensure “that economic growth reaches Americans across the income spectrum."

“Policy makers can preserve the best of our economic and political traditions, and improve on them, by pursuing policies that can both reduce economic inequality and boost growth," Ms. Boushey said.

On gender equality:

“To close the gender pay gap, we must address the root causes of women’s lower wages, which includes the segregation of men and women into different kinds of jobs and the inflexibility of the workplace to women’s greater responsibilities for family care," Ms. Boushey said during congressional testimony in 2010.

Jared Bernstein

Jared Bernstein, also a nominee for the CEA, served as chief economist to then-Vice President Biden during the early years of the Obama presidency.

On additional coronavirus aid:

In a November post on his personal blog, he called on lawmakers to extend enhanced unemployment benefits set to expire at the end of 2020. “Re-extending these benefits and enhancing the dollar value of the claims should be policy makers’ first order of business in coming weeks," Mr. Bernstein wrote.

On the national debt and deficit spending:

“Our evolving understanding of the role of fiscal debt provides both opportunities and risks," he said during congressional testimony in 2019. “The former implies more leeway to use deficit spending to make necessary, productive investments; the latter means avoiding adding to our already historically elevated debt for nonproductive or wasteful spending and/or tax cuts."

Brian Deese

Brian Deese, Mr. Biden’s pick for director of the National Economic Council, served in several economic-policy roles during the Obama administration. Most recently, Mr. Deese worked at BlackRock Inc., the world’s largest asset manager, as global head of sustainable investing.

On infrastructure projects and other investments to boost productivity:

“When we think about where are the places where we need to make targeted investments, even in the context of a difficult fiscal environment, I think that using that as a metric of where can we identify the strongest linkages to future productivity growth and future competitiveness is important," Mr. Deese said during a 2013 Senate confirmation hearing for deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget.

On sustainable investing:

“In a political environment where the prospects of a de novo national carbon pricing mechanism passing Congress are remote, optimizing the market-based approaches across sectors will increasingly be the best-case solution for policy makers," he said in a 2016 speech while he worked in the White House.

On the Dodd-Frank Act of 2010 that overhauled Wall Street regulation:

“Wall Street reform isn’t just about reining in Wall Street excess. It’s also about protecting Main Street families," Mr. Deese wrote in a blog post marking the act’s second anniversary. “For the first time in our history, we now have an independent consumer watchdog with one job: to look out for you."

