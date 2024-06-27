Biden Excels at the Art of the Deal, Not Trump

Democrats must confront some hard truths about their president.

President Joe Biden is an old-fashioned, slightly left-of-center moderate, who cut his teeth on the once common political notion that getting a little is better than getting nothing. He’s no idealogue.

It’s actually Biden who lives for the art of the deal — not his opponent. Biden thrives in the middle, eager to search for compromise. It’s how he passed gun safety legislation, the infrastructure bill that is renewing roads and bridges across the country, the CHIPS Act that is bringing manufacturing back to the US, and federal recognition of same-sex marriage. He has, in fact, crafted more bipartisan deals than any president in a generation.

Biden’s big flaw — and it’s one shared by many Democrats — is that he is lousy at messaging: telling people what he did, how it will improve their lives, and pounding those accomplishments home until they are ringing in voters’ ears.

Messaging is former President Donald Trump’s real strength, not the compromise that is a basic component of any deal. Trump talked about a coming “Infrastructure Week” so many times when he occupied the White House you would swear he did something about it. When he sent relief checks to Americans during the pandemic, he never let them forget it.

At the Democratic Governors Association meeting in Minneapolis earlier this week, I talked to a number of governors who have walked the very narrow path Biden now treads. They not only won elections in decidedly red states with GOP legislative super majorities, but were reelected.

Their secret? They largely bypassed what one called “the theater of politics” and steered clear of the culture wars. They scored modest wins in areas that meant something to voters of every stripe: rural, urban, Democrat, Republican. And they drove their message home, over and over again: “Here is how this is making your lives better.”

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear told me “it has to be not left, not right, but forward.” Biden, he said, “is at his best when he is at an event where his policies have created jobs, built a facility — something very tangible. When you stand in front of something that your policies made possible, that’s something your opponents can’t take away from you.”

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly’s affable demeanor and quiet smile give cover for an extraordinarily tough negotiator. She vetoed three tax bills passed by the GOP-led legislature before calling a special session, where she signed a $2 billion compromise version. Everybody, she noted with some satisfaction, was a little frustrated. “That’s what a bipartisan bill looks like,” she said.

Kelly defeated MAGA acolyte and former Republican Attorney General Derek Schmidt by sticking with her “middle of the road” issues and selling her economic accomplishments hard — like snagging a $4 billion Panasonic battery plant and thousands of jobs for her state, and bringing broadband to rural areas. “And we made sure we broadcast it,” she said.

Biden steered the country to the strongest economic recovery in the world coming out of the pandemic, but hanging a tag like Bidenomics on it and tut-tutting voters for dwelling on inflation won’t cut it. A recent analysis led by my Bloomberg Opinion colleague Liam Denning showed that Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act policies have sent more than $200 billion in cleantech manufacturing investments to mostly red districts. When was the last time you heard Biden brag on that? The act also lowered prescription drug prices for seniors and capped insulin at $35 — a fact that every senior by now ought to know by heart. Far too many don’t even know it happened.

One governor recalled that after two great economic years he was ranked barely above his GOP opponent on the economy. He changed tactics and started talking about individual pieces of legislation that clicked with voters. His rating soared and he won reelection.

Some issues truly know no party. Good schools, safe streets, updated roads and bridges, modern transit. Investments that bring jobs. Healthcare that’s available and affordable.

Biden has shown a knack for working with one of the most polarized Congresses in modern history and wresting just the kind of deals that in an earlier era would have earned him reelection and the grudging respect of legislative opponents.

These are not those times. Biden may or may not be able to rebuild his 2020 coalition. If not, he will need to reach out to traditional Republicans who might be fed up with Trump’s peculiar brand of American fascism, the ones who remember when Republicans stood for freedom, not for government control over bodies, books and business.

Biden also faces a left flank that has more power, money and resources than perhaps ever before and is eager to test its mettle — even if it means his defeat. They would do far better to take a page from Biden, and instead of defeating him out of sheer petulance, recognize that a healthy democratic process requires patience and, yes, compromise.

Patricia Lopez is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering politics and policy. She is a former member of the editorial board at the Minneapolis Star Tribune, where she also worked as a senior political editor and reporter.

