Biden exits battling for his legacy and believing he could have won
Erich Schwartzel , Emily Glazer , Annie Linskey , The Wall Street Journal 13 min read 31 Dec 2024, 09:29 AM IST
SummaryThe 82-year-old president is spending his final weeks in office telling war stories—and facing criticism that he inadvertently ushered in a second Trump presidency.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
The beginning of the end of Joe Biden’s political life was off to a very slow start.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less