Biden exits battling for his legacy and believing he could have won

Yet he also thinks he could have won the 2024 election, according to people familiar with Biden’s thinking. Biden doesn’t see that as a critique of Harris’s campaign, these people say. He has told people he simply believes that, as the man who stopped Donald Trump in 2020, he could have done it again. Some close advisers have argued he would have mobilized white, working-class voters and point to turnout in his victory in 2020 that bested Hillary Clinton’s in 2016 and Harris’s in 2024.