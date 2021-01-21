Biden extends student loan payments pause, moratorium on evictions

Biden extends student loan payments pause, moratorium on evictions1 min read . 04:18 PM IST
Executive orders are signed by new president to maintain protections from economic hardships caused by Covid-19 pandemic
On his first day in office, President Biden signed a range of executive actions including two that will affect the financial lives of millions of Americans.
One directs the Education Department to extend the pause on federal student loan payments, and the other directs the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to extend the federal eviction moratorium. Both measures were put in place last year in response to economic hardships caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
