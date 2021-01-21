Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Biden extends student loan payments pause, moratorium on evictions
File Photo: Joe Biden

Biden extends student loan payments pause, moratorium on evictions

1 min read . 04:18 PM IST Bourree Lam , The Wall Street Journal

Executive orders are signed by new president to maintain protections from economic hardships caused by Covid-19 pandemic

On his first day in office, President Biden signed a range of executive actions including two that will affect the financial lives of millions of Americans.

One directs the Education Department to extend the pause on federal student loan payments, and the other directs the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to extend the federal eviction moratorium. Both measures were put in place last year in response to economic hardships caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

EU leaders mull border closure to fight virus variants

2 min read . 04:56 PM IST

India hands over 2 million vaccine doses to Bangladesh

1 min read . 04:50 PM IST

European Central Bank faces gloomier picture for economy

2 min read . 04:50 PM IST

'No lives lost or major injuries': Adar Poonawalla tweets after Serum Institute fire

1 min read . 04:55 PM IST
Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.