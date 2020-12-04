Biden faces pressure from his party over cabinet picks

Biden faces pressure from his party over cabinet picks9 min read . 10:17 AM IST
- Black, Latino lawmakers are discussing tactics to elevate preferred contenders, possibly including aligning their endorsements
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
President-elect Joe Biden is under pressure from several groups within the Democratic Party as he weighs more cabinet picks, with Black and Latino lawmakers discussing coordinating efforts to try to sway his selections for top jobs.
Members of the Congressional Black Caucus and Congressional Hispanic Caucus have been in touch with Mr. Biden’s transition team to encourage him to increase diversity at the highest levels of the government. Some of those members are now discussing tactics to elevate their preferred contenders, including possibly aligning their endorsements. They haven’t reached an agreement on their strategy, according to people familiar with the discussions, but one approach would be to choose one Black or Latino candidate to recommend for a handful of top remaining positions.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.