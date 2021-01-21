Biden, faith and tolerance

Unity, God and country were the themes of President Joe Biden’s Wednesday inauguration. For those who treasure the First Amendment’s guarantee of religious liberty and fear that much of the political left seeks to drive religion from the public square, the day’s events likely came as a welcome relief.

Joe Biden’s first stop Wednesday morning before becoming president was a Mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle, one of the most prominent Catholic churches in Washington.

Biden, just the second Catholic to become president of the United States, attends Mass every Sunday and refers to his faith as “all about hope and purpose and strength."

At the inauguration ceremony, Mr. Biden crossed himself when Father Leo J. O’Donovan III began to deliver the invocation.

Shortly afterward, President Biden explicitly called for toleration of religious belief in his inaugural address:

I understand that many Americans view the future with some fear and trepidation...

But the answer is not to turn inward, to retreat into competing factions, distrusting those who don’t look like you do, or worship the way you do, or don’t get their news from the same sources you do.

We must end this uncivil war that pits red against blue, rural versus urban, conservative versus liberal.

We can do this if we open our souls instead of hardening our hearts.

If we show a little tolerance and humility.

As luck would have it, President Biden has just been blessed with a wonderful opportunity to show his commitment to religious tolerance. The Becket Fund for Religious Liberty reports on its Tuesday courtroom victory:

A federal court in North Dakota just blocked a requirement known as the Transgender Mandate... In 2016, the federal government issued a mandate, applicable to nearly every doctor in the country, interpreting the Affordable Care Act to require them to perform gender transition procedures on any patient, including children, even if the doctor believed the procedure could harm the patient. Doctors who refused to violate their medical judgment would have faced severe consequences, including financial penalties and private lawsuits. Immediately, religious organizations and states sued, challenging the legality of the mandate in multiple courts. In 2016, a federal court in North Dakota put the rule on hold, and in 2019 another federal court in Texas struck it down. In June 2020, HHS passed a new rule aimed at walking back the requirement, but other courts have blocked that new rule.

Becket attorney Luke Goodrich elaborates on Twitter:

The plaintiffs are religious doctors, hospitals, and clinics who joyfully serve ALL patients regardless of sex or gender identity. They routinely provide top-notch care to transgender patients for everything from cancer to the common cold.

But should they be forced to perform procedures that violate their faith? Citing the relevant statute and Supreme Court precedent, federal district judge Peter Welte explains:

Congress enacted the [Religious Freedom Restoration Act] “to provide very broad protection for religious liberty." ...The RFRA forbids government to “substantially burden a person’s exercise of religion" unless the burden (1) “is in furtherance of a compelling governmental interest" and (2) “is the least restrictive means of furthering that compelling interest." ...If a substantial burden exists, then the government assumes the obligation to meet the “exceptionally demanding" strict scrutiny standard...

The judge observes that there are various ways for the government to assist in the provision of such services without forcing doctors to violate their consciences and notes:

... compliance with the challenged laws would violate the Catholic Plaintiffs’ religious beliefs as they sincerely understand them. The RFRA broadly defines “exercise of religion" as “any exercise of religion, whether or not compelled by, or central to, a system of religious belief." ... “[T]he ‘exercise of religion’ involves ‘not only belief and profession but the performance of (or abstention from) physical acts.’"...

In meticulous detail, the Catholic Plaintiffs have explained that their religious beliefs regarding human sexuality and procreation prevent them from facilitating gender transitions through either medical services or insurance coverage... The Defendants in no way dispute the sincerity of those beliefs... Nor is it this Court’s domain to question them.

Judging by today’s inaugural address, President Biden likely understands that it’s also not his place to question the sincerity of the beliefs of his fellow Americans and fellow Catholics. He should immediately call off this federal campaign against religious liberty, rather than forcing Tuesday’s winners to continue to slog their way through the court system against a vengeful Washington bureaucracy.

All the president needs to do is simply affirm the wisdom of the vote he cast in 1993 for the Religious Freedom Restoration Act, which was sensibly written by a New York congressman named Charles Schumer.

