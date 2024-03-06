Biden Finalizing Rule to Cap Credit Card Late Fees at $8
President Joe Biden’s administration is announcing a final rule curtailing credit card late fees, one of a series of steps to try and drive down everyday costs for households that are weighing on his approval rating as he seeks reelection.
(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden’s administration is announcing a final rule curtailing credit card late fees, one of a series of steps to try and drive down everyday costs for households that are weighing on his approval rating as he seeks reelection.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message