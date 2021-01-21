OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Biden govt may usher in a more stable H-1B regime
Biden proposes to protect the H-1B visa system as it existed before Trump, but if it is to be expanded in the future, it needs to be reformed significantly, say experts.reuters
Biden proposes to protect the H-1B visa system as it existed before Trump, but if it is to be expanded in the future, it needs to be reformed significantly, say experts.

Biden govt may usher in a more stable H-1B regime

2 min read . Updated: 21 Jan 2021, 08:09 AM IST Ayushman Baruah, Elizabeth Roche

Joe Biden had assured in a policy document to ‘undo’ the ‘damage’ caused by Trump

Joe Biden’s swearing-in as US president is expected to usher in a relatively liberal visa regulation and immigration regime compared to Donald Trump’s tenure.

In a policy document, titled The Biden Plan For Securing Our Values As A Nation Of Immigrants, released in November, Biden had assured to “undo" the “damage" caused by outgoing President Donald Trump on immigration concerns.

Recently, the Trump administration published a final rule that said H-1B candidates will be selected this year based on the wage level instead of the existing lottery system. In response, the Indian government said it was “engaged" with the US to ensure “increased predictability" in American visa rules.

Experts said while some short-term reforms may be expected, long-term structural changes will have to be addressed for greater stability. “As Biden has announced already, Trump’s policies on immigration will be jettisoned on his arrival in office. His ideas for reforming immigration are sensible but long-term structural fixes to the H-1B programme are overdue," said Ashley Tellis, an analyst with Washington-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “Biden proposes to protect the H-1B visa system as it existed before Trump, but if it is to be expanded in the future, it needs to be reformed significantly."

The Indian government is hoping for more predictability and is optimistic about American visa rules, especially those governing H-1B visas, but the changes are not expected overnight.

H-1B is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations requiring theoretical or technical expertise. For many years, Indian IT firms have been among the biggest beneficiaries, accounting for about 70% of the 85,000 H-1B visas issued every year. The likes of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Infosys Ltd and Wipro Ltd depend on H-1B visas to send employees to work at client locations in the US, their largest market. However, due to a less conducive visa regime under Trump, they have reduced their dependency on the H-1B visa over the last 4-5 years by hiring locally. Infosys plans to hire 12,000 American workers over the next two years, bringing its hiring commitment in the country to 25,000 over five years. In 2019-20, 70% of Wipro’s staff in the US were American nationals.

“One can expect the Biden government to bring in reformations to the H-1B visa regulations, which may be favourable to Indians. In the last few years, owing to an increase in the rejection rate of H-1B visas, IT companies started hiring more American talent. With Biden’s plan to make the H-1B programme more liberal, we could again expect IT companies to place reliance on Indian talent," Probir Roy Chowdhury, partner, J Sagar Associates, said.

