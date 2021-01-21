Biden govt may usher in a more stable H-1B regime

H-1B is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations requiring theoretical or technical expertise. For many years, Indian IT firms have been among the biggest beneficiaries, accounting for about 70% of the 85,000 H-1B visas issued every year. The likes of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Infosys Ltd and Wipro Ltd depend on H-1B visas to send employees to work at client locations in the US, their largest market. However, due to a less conducive visa regime under Trump, they have reduced their dependency on the H-1B visa over the last 4-5 years by hiring locally. Infosys plans to hire 12,000 American workers over the next two years, bringing its hiring commitment in the country to 25,000 over five years. In 2019-20, 70% of Wipro’s staff in the US were American nationals.

