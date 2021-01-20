Biden govt may usher in a more stable H1-B regime

Bengaluru/New Delhi: Joe Biden ’s swearing-in as US president is expected to usher in a relatively liberal visa regulation and immigration regime following the volatile changes in norms during Donald Trump’s tenure.

In a policy document titled ‘The Biden Plan for Securing Our Values as a Nation of Immigrants’ released in November, Biden had assured to “undo" the “damage" caused by outgoing president Donald Trump on immigration concerns.

Most recently, the Trump administration had published a final rule that will select H1-B candidates this year based upon the wage level instead of the current lottery procedure. In response to this, the Indian government said it was “engaged" with the US to ensure “increased predictability" in American visa rules.

Experts believe while some short-term reforms may be expected, long-term structural changes will have to be addressed for greater stability.

“As Biden has announced already, Trump’s policies on immigration will be jettisoned on his arrival in office. His ideas for reforming immigration are sensible but long-term structural fixes to the H1B program are overdue," said Ashley Tellis, analyst at Washington-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. “Biden proposes to protect the H1B visa system as it existed before Trump, but if it is to be expanded in the future, it needs to be reformed significantly."

The Indian government is hoping for more predictability and is optimistic about American visa rules, especially those governing H1B visas, but the changes are not expected overnight.

The H1-B visa is a non-immigrant visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations that require theoretical or technical expertise. For the last many years, Indian IT companies have been one of the biggest beneficiaries of the H1B visa and accounted for about 70% of the visas in this category of the total 85,000 annually issued.

The likes of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS), Infosys Ltd and Wipro Ltd depend on these visas to send their employees to work at client locations in the US, their largest market.

However, due to a less conducive visa regime under the Trump government, they have reduced their dependency on the H1-B visa over the last 4-5 years by hiring locally. Infosys plans to hire 12,000 American workers over the next two years, bringing its hiring commitment in the country to 25,000 over five years. In 2019-20, 70% of Wipro’s staff in the US were American nationals.

“One can expect the Biden government to bring in reformations to the H1-B visa regulations, which may be favourable to Indians. In the last few years, owing to an increase in the rejection rate of H1-B visas, IT companies started hiring more American talent instead of recruiting Indians. With Biden’s plan to make the H1-B program more liberal, we could again expect IT companies to place reliance on Indian talent in the coming years. Also, from a global trade perspective and to ensure healthy competition, it is essential that the regulations be amended," said Probir Roy Chowdhury, partner, J Sagar Associates.

Local hiring hurts the margins of the IT companies as they have to pay 25-30% more to the local employees in the US than their Indian counterparts. According to an ICRA report, if restrictions proposed by Trump were to be implemented in full, operating margins of Indian IT firms could reduce by 2.6-5.8 percentage points.

Sudish Sharma, executive partner, Lakshmikumaran & Sridharan Attorneys said it is expected that Biden government will review the recent rule announced by the Trump administration on wage hikes for the people working in US on H1-B visas.

“Also, it is expected that the new administration of US will review the concept of ‘employer-employee’ which mandates customers of companies where H-1B workers are deputed to undertake certain compliances including filing of H1-B applications, as secondary employer. The modification of such rules will safeguard the interests of Indian IT industry which work closely with major US companies as well as meet the requirements of such US companies," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via