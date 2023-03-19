Biden govt takes U-turn, US resumes deportations to Russia, says report2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2023, 11:29 PM IST
The US had halted deportations at the beginning of March last year as the Ukraine-Russia war broke out.
More than a year into the Ukraine war, the US government has reportedly resumed deportations to Russia. The development comes at a time when Moscow is believed likely to widen its conscription efforts and change the age bracket of eligible men.
