More than a year into the Ukraine war, the US government has reportedly resumed deportations to Russia. The development comes at a time when Moscow is believed likely to widen its conscription efforts and change the age bracket of eligible men.

According to an article by The Guardian, the Joe Biden-led administration has deported a young Russian man who had come to the US fleeing Putin's mobilization efforts over a year ago. Reportedly, many Russian asylum seekers are now terrified that they will be asked to return to Russia - potentially facing prison sentences or a fast-track to the war frontlines.

In March last year, the US Immigration and Customs Enforcement department had confirmed the suspension of deportation flights to Ukraine, Russia and several other European countries in the vicinity due to the ongoing invasion.

ALSO READ: Russia has began search for ‘toxic’ Vladimir Putin's replacement, claims Ukraine

According to a recent update shared by the British defense ministry, Russia may be “preparing to facilitate wider military conscription to resource its military requirements".

The UK noted that Russia’s Duma introduced a bill to change the age bracket of men eligible for conscription to 21 to 30 years, against the current 18 to 27. If passed, the measure would come into effect from January.

“Many 18 to 21 year old men currently claim exemption from the draft due to being in higher education. The authorities are highly likely changing the age bracket to bolster troop numbers by ensuring that students are eventually forced to serve," the UK said in a Twitter update.

ALSO READ: Arrest warrant against Putin from world's court ‘justified’, says Joe Biden

Ties between the US and Russia have grown increasingly tense as the war continues, with Washington ramping up support for Kyiv. Earlier this week, the US had cheered as a war crimes arrest warrant was issued against Vladimir Putin by the International Criminal Court.

“He's clearly committed war crimes. Well, I think it's justified. But the question is - it's not recognized internationally by us either. But I think it makes a very strong point," Biden told reporters.