Biden halts border wall building after Trump's final surge

Publicly, the Trump administration said it secured $15 billion for the wall. The Senate aide said it was actually $16.45 billion as of Wednesday, $5.8 billion of which was appropriated by Congress and the rest diverted from the Defence and Treasury departments. The Trump administration notified the Senate aide on January 14 that it was moving ahead with a contract for $863 million, but it was not awarded.

