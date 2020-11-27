Biden has early chances to show allies his global trade agenda

Biden has early chances to show allies his global trade agenda6 min read . 10:42 AM IST
- Removing Trump’s tariffs, calling Group of 20 meeting among possible moves by new president
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
During his campaign, President-elect Joe Biden highlighted his intention to work closely with America’s allies to ease trade tensions and pressure China to abide by international rules.
He will have several early chances to do that after being sworn in Jan. 20.
Click here to read the Mint ePaper Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.