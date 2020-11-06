Biden Has The Trump Card

Democrat Joe Biden edged closer to victory over Donald Trump for the US presidency on Thursday as election officials tallied votes in the handful of states that will decide the outcome and the Republican president pursued a litigation strategy.

Trump, who during the long and rancorous campaign attacked the integrity of the US voting system, has alleged voting fraud without providing evidence, and filed lawsuits.

His campaign’s latest move was a lawsuit expected to be announced later on Thursday alleging voting fraud in Nevada, one of the pivotal states where he narrowly trails Biden.

Some legal experts called the challenges a long shot unlikely to affect the eventual outcome of the election.

As counting continued two days after election day, slowed by large numbers of mail-in ballots amid the pandemic, Biden was leading in Wisconsin, Nevada and Arizona and closing in on Trump in Georgia and Pennsylvania.

Multiple Trump lawsuits and a recount request would have to succeed and find in some cases tens of thousands of invalid ballots to reverse the result if Biden does prevail. A judge in Georgia has dismissed a lawsuit by the state Republican party and Trump’s campaign that asked him to ensure a coastal county was following state laws on processing absentee ballots.

The president appears to have grown more upset as his leads in some states have diminished or evaporated. On Thursday morning, he weighed in on Twitter, writing, “STOP THE COUNT!"

The counting and court challenges set the stage for days if not weeks of uncertainty before 8 December, the deadline to resolve election disputes. The president is sworn in on 20 January 2021.

AP contributed to the story.





