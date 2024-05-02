Biden Hugs the Saudis to Strong-Arm Israel
If the US president manages to resurrect a pact with Riyadh, he could moderate Israel while still isolating Iran. But that’s a big if.
(Bloomberg Opinion) -- If the latest idea out of the White House works, it could bring the foreign policy of President Joe Biden full circle in less than a year, with an ironic twist. The US and Saudi Arabia, according to Bloomberg News, are once again getting close to a historic pact. But whereas its first iteration was intended as a three-way deal with Israel to isolate Iran, this version would aim just as much to pressure Israel.